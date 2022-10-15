Two Arlington Co. officers on leave, officer-involved shooting under investigation

Two Arlington police officers are on administrative leave following a Friday night officer-involved shooting, which is under investigation.

A response team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Arlington, Virginia, Friday night.

Arlington police said in a statement that two of their officers, on administrative leave, shot and injured 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee of Waldorf, Maryland, in the Green Valley neighborhood near Army Navy Country Club.

Police charged Mutee with brandishing and felon in possession of a firearm, and additional charges are pending.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road just after 7:30 p.m.

The department claimed responding officers found Mutee standing outside holding a gun.

Police said they asked him to drop the firearm. Instead, Mutee raised his gun — which is when officers shot him, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Arlington police said in the statement that they recovered the suspect’s gun and confirmed that shots were fired from the gun.

According to the statement, Mutee is in the hospital in stable condition.

The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once finished, the team will send the investigation to Virginia’s Attorney’s Office for independent review.

The multi-jurisdictional team, created last year, includes 11 Northern Virginia police departments, according to a statement from the Northern Virginia police chiefs and sheriffs committee.

Anyone with more information should contact the Critical Incident Response Team through the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is where the police said the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Ivy lyons contributed to this report.