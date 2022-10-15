Man shot by Arlington Co. officer, police say

Arlington County, Virginia, police said that a man was shot near Shirlington by one of its officers.

Arlington, Virginia, police said that a man was shot near Shirlington by one of its officers.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road just after 7:30 p.m.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD responded to 2100 block of Shirlington Rd for the report of shots fired. Arriving officers made contact with armed suspect. Suspect and officers discharged firearms. Suspect has been transported to an area hospital. No officers injured. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/hh0SZ4vfQo — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 15, 2022



The department claimed that officers discovered a man standing outside with a gun and asked the man to drop his weapon. Police alleged that the man raised his gun and an officer shot the man after.

The man was taken to the hospital and no other victims were identified. The region’s Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the police shooting.

Arlington police didn’t say if a weapon was recovered at the scene. An approximate shooting location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Alicia Abelson and Rosie Hughes contributed to this report.