Man shot by Arlington Co. officer, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 15, 2022, 12:05 AM

Arlington, Virginia, police said that a man was shot near Shirlington by one of its officers.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road just after 7:30 p.m.


The department claimed that officers discovered a man standing outside with a gun and asked the man to drop his weapon. Police alleged that the man raised his gun and an officer shot the man after.

The man was taken to the hospital and no other victims were identified. The region’s Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the police shooting.

Arlington police didn’t say if a weapon was recovered at the scene. An approximate shooting location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Alicia Abelson and Rosie Hughes contributed to this report. 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

