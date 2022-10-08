Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle in Arlington

An elderly woman died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

An elderly woman died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

The woman — who was in her 80s — was in the 5800 block of Little Falls Road sometime before 9:30 a.m. when the crash happened. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and the woman was brought to the hospital where she later died, according to a tweet from Arlington County Police.

Officers didn’t offer details about what caused the crash, and are continuing their investigation.

Here’s a map of the area where the crash happened: