Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle in Arlington

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 12:56 PM

An elderly woman died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

The woman — who was in her 80s — was in the 5800 block of Little Falls Road sometime before 9:30 a.m. when the crash happened. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and the woman was brought to the hospital where she later died, according to a tweet from Arlington County Police.

Officers didn’t offer details about what caused the crash, and are continuing their investigation.

Here’s a map of the area where the crash happened:

