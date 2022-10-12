RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
Amazon to open cloud computing training center in Crystal City

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 6:49 AM

As Amazon continues to build its new, helix-shaped headquarters nearby, the tech giant will begin offering free training later this month at a new facility in Crystal City, Virginia.

The Amazon Web Services Skills Center will train people specifically on cloud computing, with an emphasis on preparing them for an AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Certification.

Anyone will be able to enroll for in-person classroom instruction or virtual training — all free of charge.

The new skills centers comes nearly two years after Amazon’s pledge to help 29 million IT workers around the world grow their cloud computing skills with free skills training by 2025.

The dozens of classes to be offered at the Crystal City campus will focus on fields including DevOps, application development, machine learning and cloud architecting. They will help IT employees grow skills when it comes to game tech, security and building better cloud-based storage for data.

The AWS Skills Center will host career networking events, as well as job fairs that place people who have completed training with local companies.

The campus on Crystal Drive near 15th Street will include interactive exhibits. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The skills center will officially open for public use on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

