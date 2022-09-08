Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington

Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the drain.

The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street.

Storm drains have no filters, so whatever goes down a storm drain will eventually end up in streams and the Chesapeake Bay, the agency said. No cleanup is happening, as streams have to heal themselves, the department added.

It is a crime to dump chemicals in a storm drain. The department is investigating what happened and cautioned that people and pets should not go into the water or drink the water.

Arlington has a list of some safety tips to help people enjoy their streams.