Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington

Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the drain.
The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street.
Storm drains have no filters, so whatever goes down a storm drain will eventually end up in streams and the Chesapeake Bay, the agency said. No cleanup is happening, as streams have to heal themselves, the department added.
It is a crime to dump chemicals in a storm drain. The department is investigating what happened and cautioned that people and pets should not go into the water or drink the water.
Arlington has a list of some safety tips to help people enjoy their streams.
- Don’t swim or bathe in streams. Fishing and wading in shallow areas are OK.
- Keep stream water out of your eyes, ears and mouth, or any open sores. Children who are too young to understand these precautions shouldn’t be allowed to play in streams.
- Always remember to wash your hands with soap and water after coming into contact with stream water.
- Never drink stream water.
- Avoid any contact with stream water that’s discolored or has an unusual odor.
- Use caution when wading to avoid falling on slippery rocks, and wear shoes to protect your feet from broken glass and other sharp objects.
- Don’t eat uncooked fish caught in local streams.