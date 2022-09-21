Pentagon Metro station to temporarily close Saturday for security drill

"During this time, people in the area may notice a large amount of emergency personnel; however, customers should be aware this is only an exercise," Metro said in a news release.

The Pentagon Metro station will be closed for part of Saturday due to an emergency response drill.

Bus and rail service will be unavailable at Pentagon Metro from opening until around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 due to a security exercise at the request of the Pentagon.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted that it would be among the agencies taking part. Emergency vehicles, flashing lights and sirens may be visible outside the station during the drill.

Metrobus routes that normally serve the Pentagon Transit Center will relocate to Pentagon City until the exercise concludes. Express shuttle buses running to Pentagon due to ongoing construction on the Blue and Yellow lines will divert to Crystal City.

Blue Line trains will bypass the station during the closure. Riders should consider Pentagon City as an alternative.

