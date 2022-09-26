Arlington organization rescues 30 dogs, cats from Puerto Rico

Thirty dogs and cats rescued by Lucky Dog Animal Rescue from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona are at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington, waiting to be adopted.

Hurricane Fiona did a lot of damage in Puerto Rico, but more than just people were affected.

Thirty dogs and cats that were rescued after most of the island was left without power and water were brought to Arlington, Virginia, thanks to the nonprofit animal rescue organization Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

Before the hurricane, the animals were living in a sanctuary for at least a couple of months.

“None of these animals were displaced during the storm, specifically from homes that they were living in,” Mirah Horowitz, founder and executive director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, told WTOP.

“Being able to get them out of there so that the folks on the ground can rebuild what they need to, and care for the animals that we weren’t able to get on this flight, was really important.”

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s actions reflect its mission in which it envisions “a world where all animals are spayed and neutered and where all pets have responsible families and loving homes,” according to its website.

“They ended up going directly into foster homes with one lucky puppy going directly to an adoptive home. So all of these animals are now safe,” Horowitz said. “They’re with foster families or with their forever families.”

Horowitz said people who want to adopt one of the pets can visit the Lucky Dog Animal Rescue website. The pets respond a bit better to Spanish commands, Horowitz said.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.