Air Force plans flyover at Arlington National Cemetery

Don’t be alarmed if you see or hear – or smell – low-flying planes around Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday.

The cemetery said the Air Force will be performing low-level demonstrations Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

It will “produce smoke and noise,” the cemetery said.

They didn’t say why the flyover was happening, but they happen a lot during Air Force funerals at the cemetery.