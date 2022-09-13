Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Air Force plans flyover at Arlington National Cemetery

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 13, 2022, 12:16 PM

Don’t be alarmed if you see or hear – or smell – low-flying planes around Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday.

The cemetery said the Air Force will be performing low-level demonstrations Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

It will “produce smoke and noise,” the cemetery said.

They didn’t say why the flyover was happening, but they happen a lot during Air Force funerals at the cemetery.

