Convicted murderer sentenced to 45 years in Crystal City workplace shooting

Convicted murderer Mumeet Muhammad has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend in her Arlington office in 2019.

Convicted murderer Mumeet Muhammad was sentenced Wednesday to serve 45 years in prison for shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend in her Arlington, Virginia, office in 2019.

Muhammad forced his way into the woman’s office in Crystal City on Aug. 28, 2019, and shot the woman. Muhammad also was shot by police.

In April of this year, it took an Arlington County Circuit Court jury less than two hours to find Muhammad guilty on four counts: aggravated malicious wounding; use of a firearm in commission of a felony, second offense; and two counts of simple abduction.

Muhammad, 50, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the malicious wounding conviction, five years on the firearm charge and five years for each of the abduction counts, to be served one after the other, followed by five years supervised probation. Arlington County prosecutors had sought life in prison for Muhammad.