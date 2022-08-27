RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington bus system to…

Arlington bus system to offer free rides for middle, high school students

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 27, 2022, 9:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Middle and high school students in Arlington, Virginia, can get free rides on the county’s bus system when the school year kicks off on Monday.

Students need to have an iRide SmarTrip card to take advantage of the perk. Those who already have the iRide card can begin taking advantage of the perk when classes begin.

Students can get their free iRide card on a first-come, first-serve basis by contacting their School Transportation Coordinator or when visiting one Arlington’s three commuter stores with their student ID. Supplies of the iRide card are limited, but a restock is expected in October.

There are no limits on how the iRide cards can be used. Previously, students could only take trips to and from school

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up