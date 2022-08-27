Arlington bus system to offer free rides for middle, high school students

Starting Monday, middle and high school students in Arlington, Virginia, can get free rides on the county's bus system when the school year kicks off.

Students need to have an iRide SmarTrip card to take advantage of the perk. Those who already have the iRide card can begin taking advantage of the perk when classes begin.

Students can get their free iRide card on a first-come, first-serve basis by contacting their School Transportation Coordinator or when visiting one Arlington’s three commuter stores with their student ID. Supplies of the iRide card are limited, but a restock is expected in October.

There are no limits on how the iRide cards can be used. Previously, students could only take trips to and from school