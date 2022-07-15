RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Changes at Arlington jail following inmate’s death

Kyle Cooper

July 15, 2022

Some changes have been made at the Arlington County, Virginia, jail, following the death of an inmate.

The jail has hired a quality assurance manager, updated its health check protocols and is securing a medical tracking device.

In a document obtained by ARLNow, it shows that medical staff are now taking the vital signs every four hours of inmates who are going through drug withdrawal.

A lawsuit was filed seeking $10 million  by the family of Darryl Becton, who died in 2021, while an inmate at the Arlington County Detention Center.

“He needed medical help, but it was not provided to him,” Becton’s sister said last March.

Becton’s family alleges that the medical staff did not treat or properly monitor Becton’s drug- withdrawal symptoms. The defendants named in the lawsuit include Corizon Health and several of its nurses and doctors, as well as two members of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Following Becton’s death, Arlington County decided to cut ties with Corizon as its health care provider at the county jail.

Seven inmates have died at the facility over the last seven years. Virginia’s Jail Review Committee has also recently closed its investigation into the Arlington jail last month, ARLNow reported.

