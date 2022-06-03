Arlington middle school dance canceled due to potential threat

An eighth-grade dance at an Arlington middle school planned for Friday night has been canceled because of a potential threat of violence.

An eighth-grade dance at an Arlington, Virginia, middle school planned for Friday night has been canceled because of a potential threat of violence.

In a letter to the school community, Gunston Middle School Principal Lori Wiggins said Arlington police have received, “information regarding possible messages circulating in the community referencing individuals interrupting and potentially causing violence at tonight’s eighth-grade dance.”

Wiggins said the threat is isolated to the dance, and that the school is working with police on the matter.

ARLNow first reported news of the threat.

On Monday, Wiggins said, the school will share additional information about refunds for tickets purchased to the dance.

On the school’s website, the eighth-grade dance was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wiggins said parents should remind their kids to tell an adult if they see or hear something suspicious.

“I know that students will be upset with this decision, but again, it was made out of an abundance of caution,” Wiggins wrote. “I am upset with the situation. But your child’s safety is the priority.”