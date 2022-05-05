Arlington schools changes COVID-19 protocols

Arlington Public Schools is cutting the number of days COVID-19-positive students need to stay in isolation.

Arlington Public Schools is cutting the number of days COVID-19-positive students need to stay in isolation.

The Virginia school system said it moved to a five-day isolation period for students who test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday — regardless of vaccination status.

The five-day isolation protocol, which was already in place for APS employees, now reflects CDC and Virginia Department of Health recommendations.

Students may return to in-person instruction “on Day 6 if on day five the student has no symptoms (or symptoms are improving) AND has been fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, AND is able to wear a well-fitting mask for days 6-10,” according to Arlington Public Schools.

The previous period of isolation for students was 10 days.