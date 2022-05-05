RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Arlington schools changes COVID-19 protocols

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 9:59 AM

Arlington Public Schools is cutting the number of days COVID-19-positive students need to stay in isolation.

The Virginia school system said it moved to a five-day isolation period for students who test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday — regardless of vaccination status.

The five-day isolation protocol, which was already in place for APS employees, now reflects CDC and Virginia Department of Health recommendations.

Students may return to in-person instruction “on Day 6 if on day five the student has no symptoms (or symptoms are improving) AND has been fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, AND is able to wear a well-fitting mask for days 6-10,” according to Arlington Public Schools.

The previous period of isolation for students was 10 days.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

