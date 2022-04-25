West Glebe Road Bridge to close on May 9

"The bridge’s original piers, which are stable, will be used to support the new superstructure, reducing project costs, construction time and impact on the watershed," according to a joint statement from the city of Alexandria and Arlington County.

The bridge connecting Arlington County to Alexandria, Virginia, will close to vehicle traffic starting May 9 as work on the Arlington Ridge Road Bridge begins.

The closure, officials say, is due to the “continued degradation of the bridge beams.”

Some of that deterioration was discovered during a routine inspection in the fall of 2018, and a 5-ton weight restriction was placed on the bridge. It was temporarily used only by pedestrians.

Another inspection completed last fall showed worsening conditions, and eventually, southbound traffic was diverted away from the weakening infrastructure.

“The bridge’s original piers, which are stable, will be used to support the new superstructure, reducing project costs, construction time and impact on the watershed,” according to a joint statement from the City of Alexandria and Arlington County.

Drivers using West Glebe Road Bridge for their commute can take the I-395 ramp to Shirlington Circle or the bridge at Mount Vernon Avenue and South Glebe Road. A map of the detour plan is available here.

The new Arlington Ridge Road Bridge is set to be finished by the summer of 2023, and work will begin later this month. Pedestrians and bike traffic will be allowed until July 2022.