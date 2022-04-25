RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » Arlington, VA News » West Glebe Road Bridge…

West Glebe Road Bridge to close on May 9

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 25, 2022, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The bridge connecting Arlington County to Alexandria, Virginia, will close to vehicle traffic starting May 9 as work on the Arlington Ridge Road Bridge begins.

The closure, officials say, is due to the “continued degradation of the bridge beams.”

Some of that deterioration was discovered during a routine inspection in the fall of 2018, and a 5-ton weight restriction was placed on the bridge. It was temporarily used only by pedestrians.

Another inspection completed last fall showed worsening conditions, and eventually, southbound traffic was diverted away from the weakening infrastructure.

“The bridge’s original piers, which are stable, will be used to support the new superstructure, reducing project costs, construction time and impact on the watershed,” according to a joint statement from the City of Alexandria and Arlington County.

Drivers using West Glebe Road Bridge for their commute can take the I-395 ramp to Shirlington Circle or the bridge at Mount Vernon Avenue and South Glebe Road. A map of the detour plan is available here.

The new Arlington Ridge Road Bridge is set to be finished by the summer of 2023, and work will begin later this month. Pedestrians and bike traffic will be allowed until July 2022.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up