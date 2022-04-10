RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » Arlington, VA News » Third Virginia man involved…

Third Virginia man involved in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy sentenced

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 10, 2022, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man from Arlington, Virginia, will spend 10 years behind bars for his role in trafficking fentanyl through counterfeit prescription pills, according to authorities.

Taurean Venable, 37, was sentenced for distributing over seven kilograms of fentanyl by packaging the substance as legitimate pain medications, such as Oxycodone, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Venable and his co-conspirators would then give the pills to redistributors and users in the D.C. area for profit.

Venable is the third man to be receive prison time as a part of law enforcement’s effort to thwart this trafficking conspiracy. Cornelius Frazier, 33, of Arlington, and Kyle Bouldin, 31, of Woodbridge, were both previously sentenced to 151 months and 72 months, respectively, for their involvement.

Authorities said that they first began cracking down on this group in June 2020.

The attorney’s office said that, during a court-authorized search of a co-conspirator’s home in Arlington, they found pill manufacturing materials, a loaded, semi-automatic AK-47 and nearly $35,000 in cash, along with over seven kilograms of fentanyl in both pill and raw form.

The attorney’s office went on to say that Venable’s home was authorized for a search after his arrest, where law enforcement found more than $23,000 in drug proceeds.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up