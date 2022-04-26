RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Photos
Potentially rabid fox captured in Arlington

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 26, 2022, 9:46 PM

Animal control has caught a potentially rabid fox in Arlington, Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Arlington County Animal Control responded to calls about a disoriented fox in the Arlingwood neighborhood near the 4100 blocks of 41st Street and Randolph Street N, southeast of Chain Bridge Road and the George Washington Parkway.

The fox had neurological signs consistent with rabies, and was captured and removed by animal control, a news release from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said.

If you, your child or your pet came in contact with the animal, you should call animal control at 703-931-9241 immediately. Rabies is fatal if medical care is not given promptly.

