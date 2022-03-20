RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Unattended girl found in Arlington near trail

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 20, 2022, 1:32 AM

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are looking for the guardians of a little girl found unattended on the Martha Custis Trail.

She was found behind a Giant grocery store on Langston Boulevard-U.S. 29 and Spout Run Parkway just before midnight Saturday.

Anyone with information or with details should call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

