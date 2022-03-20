Unattended girl found in Arlington near trail

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are looking for the guardians of a little girl found unattended on the Martha Custis Trail.
She was found behind a Giant grocery store on Langston Boulevard-U.S. 29 and Spout Run Parkway just before midnight Saturday.
Anyone with information or with details should call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.
FOUND JUVENILE: Do you recognize this child? She was located unattended on the WO&D trail behind the Giant on Langston Blvd. at ~11:50 PM. Help us identify/locate her guardians. Call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 with details. pic.twitter.com/0XZY5lFDOw
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) March 20, 2022