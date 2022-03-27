Man dies in fall trying to escape US Marshals arrest in Arlington Co.

Arlington County Police are trying to find out what happened Friday morning when the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tried to serve an arrest warrant at a building in the Columbia Forest neighborhood.

The Virginia county’s police and fire department were called to an apartment complex on the 900 block of South Columbus Street near Columbia Pike just after 10 a.m. and found a man dead outside. The complex in that area is called Infinity Apartments.

According to a news release published Friday, the county’s Homicide/Robbery Unit believes the man fell out of a window as he was trying to avoid arrest. A story from news site ARLNow.com says the man fell five floors.

The fugitive task force included deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Service. The group said they knocked on the door, announced themselves and the man tried to get away. ARLnow’s story called it a “fatal leap.”

The task force was trying to arrest the man as part of a Loudoun County robbery investigation.

Police are investigating the arrest team’s report and ask for information from anyone who may have seen what happened.

Arlington County asks anyone who has information about what happened Friday to call them at 703-228-4180 or email the county tipline. If you want to make an anonymous report, call 866-411-TIPS.