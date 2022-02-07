OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » Arlington, VA News » Some Arlington residents, students…

Some Arlington residents, students could qualify for free, reduced bus fares

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Income-eligible residents and students in Arlington, Virginia, can catch the bus for free or at a reduced price for the next 18 months.

The Low-Income Fare Assistance and the APS Student Fare-Less pilot programs began earlier this month and will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help residents affected by the pandemic.

Some 7,200 Arlington residents who are in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs will be eligible for free rides distributed in prepaid SmarTrip cards worth $150 or about 75 rides.

The student program will automatically reload $10 a week over the course of 18 months into the iRide SmarTrip cards of some 2,400 middle and high school students not served by school buses. The cards will give free access to ART Bus to help the kids get to school. The first 800 cards will be distributed in six Arlington public schools, with more to be distributed as needed.

The Low-Income Fair Assistance program will collect data on residents who are in most need or have greatest interest in a no-fare plan, while the student program will study ridership behavior and patterns of students.

Riders in the no-fare and reduced-fare programs can use their SmarTrip cards on ART bus, as well as Metrorail, Metrobus and other local transit services. However, the subsidy will only be applied on ART Bus trips and will not apply to other transit services.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up