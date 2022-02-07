OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington National Cemetery brings…

Arlington National Cemetery brings back fees for parking garage

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 8:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arlington National Cemetery is reintroducing fees at its main parking garage that had been waived since the start of the pandemic.

In a news release, the cemetery in Virginia said visitors using its garage, located near the welcome center on Memorial Avenue, will again have to pay for parking after an 18-month suspension while much of the cemetery had been closed or restricted due to COVID-19 measures.

Effective Monday, rates will be $3 per hour, with a daily maximum rate of $12 per day for passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles, including tour buses and RVs, will see a rate of $10 per hour up to a daily maximum of $40.

Family pass holders headed into the cemetery without using the garage won’t be charged. More information on obtaining a family passes can be found on the cemetery’s website.

The cemetery said it took advantage of reduced visitation to make improvements in and around its Memorial Avenue parking garage.

Visitors will find new lighting, sidewalks, crosswalks, solar shelters with wireless phone chargers and additional closed-circuit cameras for enhanced security.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up