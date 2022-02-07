Arlington National Cemetery brings back fees for parking garage

Arlington National Cemetery is reintroducing fees at its main parking garage that had been waived since the start of the pandemic. Effective Monday, rates will be $3 per hour, with a daily maximum rate of $12 per day for passenger vehicles.

In a news release, the cemetery in Virginia said visitors using its garage, located near the welcome center on Memorial Avenue, will again have to pay for parking after an 18-month suspension while much of the cemetery had been closed or restricted due to COVID-19 measures.

Effective Monday, rates will be $3 per hour, with a daily maximum rate of $12 per day for passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles, including tour buses and RVs, will see a rate of $10 per hour up to a daily maximum of $40.

Family pass holders headed into the cemetery without using the garage won’t be charged. More information on obtaining a family passes can be found on the cemetery’s website.

The cemetery said it took advantage of reduced visitation to make improvements in and around its Memorial Avenue parking garage.

Visitors will find new lighting, sidewalks, crosswalks, solar shelters with wireless phone chargers and additional closed-circuit cameras for enhanced security.