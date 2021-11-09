CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Plane returns to Reagan National after mechanical issue

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 9, 2021, 11:45 AM

A plane bound for Newark from Reagan National returned to the airport Tuesday shortly after taking off due to a mechanical issue.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said fire and rescue responded to United Airlines flight 4408, operated by Go Jet, around 10:30 a.m.

“The aircraft returned safely to DCA with a reported mechanical issue and was inspected and cleared by fire and rescue officials upon landing,” MWAA said. “There were no reported injuries, and the aircraft was then towed to its gate.”

United Airlines spokesperson said customers will be booked on one of the next flights to Newark, which occur hourly.

