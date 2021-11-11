Biden to lay wreath for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s centennial

Thursday morning's Veterans Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery will include a centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Thursday morning’s Veterans Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery will include a centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, featuring a wreath-laying ceremony attended by President Joe Biden and a joint service flyover.

The flyover, with a formation from each service branch, will take place over the cemetery concurrently with the procession set for 9 a.m. Thursday, rain or shine. The route begins at the main gates to the cemetery and ends at the base of the plaza on the tomb’s east side, near the Roosevelt Fountain.

The public is invited to view the special procession from designated areas along Memorial Avenue and Eisenhower Drive near McClellan Drive. No tickets are needed, but anyone interested must arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. since crosswalks will be closed once the parade starts.

“The efforts today of every service member supporting today’s 100th commemoration represent all service members and honor the unknown heroes who lie here, warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region commander, said in a news release.

“As our troops continue to stand watch over this hallowed ground through the next 100 years and beyond, may we always honor and remember those who gave so much to our grateful nation.”

A private wreath ceremony is set to begin around 11 a.m. when President Biden will lay a wreath on the tomb and deliver remarks. A virtual program may be available on Arlington National Cemetery’s Twitter feed.

A government-issued ID is required to enter cemetery grounds. Family pass holders are not authorized to drive near the tomb or park on nearby streets, and will need to present their pass to drive near the Memorial Amphitheater.