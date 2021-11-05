Arlington Co. police offer tips to avoid spiked drinks amid rising reports of drink tampering

An increase in reports of spiked drinks in Arlington County, Virginia, has police offering up safety tips to avoid falling victim to a spiked drink.

“Spiking” is the act of putting drugs or alcohol into a person’s drink without their knowledge, and it is a Class 3 Felony in Virginia.

In October, Arlington police got six reports of possible spiking incidents. In each of the cases, women reported losing consciousness or experiencing memory loss after going to nightlife establishments in Clarendon and Crystal City.

The women told police they believe their drinks were tampered with.

Police said the incidents are still under investigation, and the cases have not been linked at this time.

In order to avoid falling victim to a spiked drink, Arlington police put out the following tips:

Don’t leave a drink unattended.

Don’t share drinks with others.

Don’t accept drinks from strangers.

Don’t drink anything you didn’t see poured.

If someone you know offers you a drink, go to the bar with them and have it served directly to you.

Always keep an eye on your drinks and your friends.

Police said anyone who thinks their drink has been tampered with should immediately call 911.