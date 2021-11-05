CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Arlington Co. police offer tips to avoid spiked drinks amid rising reports of drink tampering

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 1:45 PM

An increase in reports of spiked drinks in Arlington County, Virginia, has police offering safety tips to avoid falling victim to a spiked drink.

“Spiking” is the act of putting drugs or alcohol into a person’s drink without their knowledge, and it is a Class 3 Felony in Virginia.

In October, Arlington police got six reports of possible spiking incidents. In each of the cases, women reported losing consciousness or experiencing memory loss after going to nightlife establishments in Clarendon and Crystal City.

The women told police they believe their drinks were tampered with.

Police said the incidents are still under investigation, and the cases have not been linked at this time.

In order to avoid falling victim to a spiked drink, Arlington police put out the following tips:

  • Don’t leave a drink unattended.
  • Don’t share drinks with others.
  • Don’t accept drinks from strangers.
  • Don’t drink anything you didn’t see poured.
  • If someone you know offers you a drink, go to the bar with them and have it served directly to you.
  • Always keep an eye on your drinks and your friends.

Police said anyone who thinks their drink has been tampered with should immediately call 911.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

