Family of Ballston man increases reward to $50k for information that leads to arrest in his death

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 27, 2021, 2:23 PM

The family of a man who was killed in his Ballston, Virginia, apartment in January 2020 has doubled the reward they are offering for information that leads to an arrest in the case, Arlington County police said Wednesday.

The reward from the family of 24-year-old Scott Ratigan has increased from $25,000 to $50,000 in the hopes of finding someone with information about his death.

Ratigan was found dead inside his apartment in the 800 block of North Randolph Street, near Wilson Boulevard, on Jan. 17, 2020. An autopsy found that he had suffered trauma to his upper body, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said surveillance video helped them identify a person of interest in the case, described as a white male, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 175 pounds. In the video, he is dressed all in black and walks with his feet turned inward.

Police are asking for anyone with more information about Ratigan’s death is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information can also be sent anonymously through a county hotline at 1-866-411-8477.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

