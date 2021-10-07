Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington County officials investigating…

Arlington County officials investigating death in police custody

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 8:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The death of an inmate at the Arlington County Detention Center is under investigation by a team of detectives, crime scene technicians and commanders from 11 Northern Virginia police agencies.

The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team said it is investigating the death of 58-year-old Clyde Spencer, who was found unconscious in a medical unit within the Arlington County Detention Center on Tuesday morning.

Spencer had been in custody since Saturday on charges of trespassing.

Medics on the scene attempted resuscitation efforts until Spencer was transported to the Virginia Hospital Center, where his condition did not improve and he was pronounced dead that evening.

An autopsy was conducted by a medical examiner to determine how he died. No details were made publicly available as of Thursday morning.

In a news release, Arlington County Police Chief Charles Penn said he requested the Critical Incident Response Team’s involvement “in the interest of promoting transparency and public confidence.”

The team was created at the beginning of the year to provide transparency through impartial investigations.

Because the case is still an active investigation, Arlington police have asked anyone with information to contact investigators by emailing ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

Pentagon finishes research for JEDI replacement as Supreme Court dismisses final legal challenge

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up