2 workers renovating Arlington Co. school seriously hurt in wall collapse

Two construction workers were seriously hurt Thursday when part of a concrete wall fell on them as they were doing renovation work in a school kitchen in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington County Fire and EMS said the incident happened at 10:28 a.m. at Escuela Key Elementary School on Edison Street near Fields Park.

Authorities said the two workers were doing renovation work in the school’s kitchen when a section of concrete block veneer wall fell on them. Both workers, who are in their 30s, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The fire department said there is no structural damage to the building or any danger to students or staff.

The incident is being reviewed by police, the Fire Marshal, Arlington County Public Schools and the county’s Inspection Services Division.