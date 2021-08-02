2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Arlington, VA News » Va. nonprofit that treats…

Va. nonprofit that treats eating disorders sees 420% increase in demand during pandemic

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A nonprofit in Rosslyn, Virginia, has seen a big increase in people seeking treatment for mental health challenges.

Since the pandemic began, Rock Recovery has experienced a 420% increase in demand for services related to eating disorders.

“We just couldn’t keep up with the demand that we were seeing,” said Christie Dondero Bettwy, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Even a year and a half in, we’re still seeing an increase.”

Isolation has been the cause of many of the challenges people are facing, and while much has changed compared to the early days of the pandemic, Bettwy said virtual programs are still playing an important role in how the group provides services, in addition to clinical services and peer support.

It’s a way of connecting that Bettwy said has allowed Rock Recovery to reach more people effectively.

“People have just been desperate for community and so thrilled to be able to connect,” she added.

Bettwy said she expects virtual programs to remain a crucial part of their treatment method, along with more of a focus on encouraging compassion within the community.

“Food is often one of the only things we can control in life. I think for a lot of people, it’s good to just have compassion that they’re doing the best they can.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

OMB looks to move away from "compliance-based approach" to agency cybersecurity

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up