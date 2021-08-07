Man shot in hallway of Crystal City hotel

A man was shot inside of a hotel in Crystal City early Saturday morning, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

A man was shot inside of a hotel in Crystal City early Saturday morning, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Police were called to the 1300 block of S. Eads Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of shots heard, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of a hotel suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

During their investigation, police say they found evidence of multiple shots fired in a hallway in the hotel and that multiple people who were interviewed at the scene said they heard them inside.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

See a map of the shooting location below: