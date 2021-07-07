Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Two Arlington firefighters injured in house fire

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 12:48 AM

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after fighting a house fire in northern Virginia.

The Arlington Fire Department said the fire started at around 8 p.m. at a single-family home in the area of North Edgewood Street and 1st Road North.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze. It took around 2 hours to put out.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

No one else was injured during the fire.

