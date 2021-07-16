Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington seeks to reduce…

Arlington seeks to reduce inequities in PTA spending across county

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

July 16, 2021, 8:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Any parent with a child in school knows how important a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) can be in improving the education experience for a youngster.

Typically, a PTA will raise money for things outside the school system’s budget, such as building or upgrading a school’s playground, or buying more comfortable seating for students.

However, in Arlington — a county with wide racial and economic differences between North and South Arlington — there are major discrepancies between what different school PTAs raise in a year.

This has prompted the establishment of an ongoing grant fund, with the goal of providing “greater equality and equity in academic experiences and opportunities across schools by enabling those PTAs with sufficient funds to help those schools lacking financial resources.”

The Arlington County Council of PTAs Grant Fund allows schools to apply for assistance in paying for things including field trips, literacy initiatives and outdoor learning areas.

According to the organization, Arlington County Public School students are 53% students of color, 30% economically disadvantaged, 18% English language learners and 18% students with disabilities.

While some schools — particularly in North Arlington, where housing prices are considerably higher — have parents who can both organize and contribute to maximizing fundraising, other schools have had a greater challenge raising money to improve the local school experience.

In recent years, some schools in South Arlington raised $30,000, while some in North Arlington were able to raise $125,000. PTA expenditures ranged from $18,000 to $139,000 — a nearly eightfold differential, ARLNow reported.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up