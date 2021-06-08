New name proposal for Arlington’s Lee Highway nears final decision

Langston Boulevard is the latest name proposed for Va. Route 29 by county staff on a recommendation from a task force.

Arlington County, Virginia, leaders are inching closer to selecting a name to replace Lee Highway.

Langston Boulevard is the latest name proposed for Va. Route 29 by county staff on a recommendation from a task force.

It would honor John M. Langston, a former member of Congress, abolitionist and attorney who also has a community center, a school and a civic association in the county named after him.

The county board is expected to consider the new name at a scheduled this Saturday, which officials are considering pushing back to July 17 to allow for public feedback and a more thorough cost estimate. New signage along Route 29 is expected to cost around $300,000.

A previous name proposal, Loving Avenue, was not backed by descendants of the interracial couple Mildred and Richard Loving, sentenced to prison for marrying in Virginia back in 1958.