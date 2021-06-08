Arlington Co. will consider lowering speed limits on some busy streets

Data on speeding, collisions and traffic volumes has persuaded transportation experts in Arlington County to recommend lowering some speed limits.

The streets that would be impacted are the following:

Army Navy Drive from South Joyce Street to 12th Street South

Army Navy Drive from 25th Street South to South Joyce Street

Kirkwood Road from Lee Highway to Washington Boulevard

Yorktown Boulevard/Little Falls Road from 26th Street North to Williamsburg Boulevard

South Eads Street from South Glebe Road to 24th Street South

South Eads Street from Army Navy Drive to 15th Street South

15th Street South from South Hayes Street to Richmond Highway (US Route 1)

Planners said the speed limit should be decreased on Army Navy Drive from South Joyce Street to 12th Street South from 35 mph to 25 mph.

On other busy streets, including South Eads Street from South Glebe Road to 24th Street South, they want the limit to drop from 30 mph to 25 mph.

The county will hold a public hearing on the proposal on July 17.

More details are available online.