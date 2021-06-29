Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. police investigate…

Arlington Co. police investigate 3 weekend overdoses that killed 2

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

June 29, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three overdoses that occurred in Arlington County, Virginia, on Sunday have the same characteristics, according to police. But it’s too early to know if the cases that left two dead and one in critical condition are linked to the same batch of drugs.

“Based on the preliminary investigations, police suspect the overdoses are linked to heroin and prescription painkillers mixed with fentanyl,” said Ashley Savage, a spokesperson for Arlington County police. “This is true for the three incidents.”

The overdoses happened in the 1900 block of North Calvert Street, the 3400 block of 25th Street South and the 5000 block of Columbia Pike. Police said one woman and two men overdosed, but they declined to provide further details.

“It is not a specific demographic, age, race or socioeconomic status,” Savage said. “… This can occur to anybody and affects people of all ages, all demographics and ethnicities.”

Due to the severity of these cases, Savage said police are urging anyone who may be affected by addiction or opioid use to take steps to protect themselves and others. And in a statement Tuesday, they detailed the signs of an overdose, and urged people to call 911 if they observe the following.

Signs of an Overdose
  • Slow or shallow breathing.
  • Dizziness or confusion.
  • Cold or clammy skin.
  • Vomiting or gurgling.
  • Blue lips and/or fingernails.
  • Not responsive and unable to be woken up.
  • A deep gurgling or rattling snore.

Police also said that Narcan — a drug that can reverse an overdose of prescription painkillers or heroin — is available over the counter without a prescription.

So far in 2021, 18 people have died from overdoses in Arlington County.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up