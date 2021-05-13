CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Man in Arlington charged with carrying concealed weapon after police investigate threats near school

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 3:03 PM

A man in Arlington County, Virginia, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon after police investigating threats reportedly made by a student near Wakefield High School discovered a gun under the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Michael Davis, 40, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said he was inside a vehicle parked in the area of S. Frederick Street and S. George Mason Drive across from the high school Tuesday. Also inside, “in plain view inside the vehicle, officers observed a ballistic vest carrier,” police said in a news release.

Earlier in the day, a staff member at the school called a school resource officer to report a student was involved in a fight off school property with several other people. The student was wearing what was described as a bulletproof vest and as the student left the area made comments to bystanders “implying threats of violence,” police said.

Later that day, the student was seen once again in the area of the school in the vehicle Davis was driving. The student, who is under 18, was detained outside the car. Another person, also a juvenile, was also inside the car along with Davis.

Neither of the two juveniles has been arrested or charged, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Lt. E. Pilco of the School Resource Officers Unit at epilco@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Wakefield High School was placed on “secure the building status” while police investigated the incident.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

