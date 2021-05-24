Dozens displaced after attic fire in Shirlington apartment block

Firefighters worked to douse a large fire in an Arlington, Virginia, apartment block early Monday, prompting evacuations and displacing dozens of residents.

First responders headed to the 3000 block of South Randolph Street in Arlington’s Shirlington neighborhood, just off southbound Interstate 395, for an attic fire that started around 6 a.m. Monday.

Images tweeted by the Arlington Fire Department show heavy flames and smoke, extending from balconies up to the roof of a low-rise apartment building. Between 40 and 60 residents were displaced; no fire personnel were injured, the fire department said.

Video of fire in the shirlington area. Expect a large fire department presence and smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/b74bs8dbzf — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) May 24, 2021

A third alarm was called to bring in more resources. The Alexandria firefighters union said some of its members assisted Arlington in putting out the blaze.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports South Quincy Street is closed both ways at South Randolph Street and 31st Street due to the ongoing fire department activity. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Below is a map of the area: