Arlington County school plans for fall, summer: Masks and 3 feet of distance

The superintendent of Arlington County Schools gave an update on what summer and fall learning looks like for students during Thursday's Board of Education meeting.

About 1,900 elementary school students will be attending the in-person and distance learning, five day-a-week summer school program from July 6 through July 30.

Secondary summer school planning is still underway but superintendent Francisco Durán announced that it will be offered to the following groups:

Seniors who need a core class to graduate

Ninth to 11th graders with a D or E in mathematics and/or an E in English

Eighth grade students who need a core class to be promoted to high school

Students with an IEP who qualify for ESY/Recovery Services or in a countywide special education program

English Learners levels 1 and 2 who “have not demonstrated predicted growth”

“Our middle and high school summer will run five days a week for five weeks, from July 6 to August 6 in person and also fully online,” Durán said.

Although it may change, right now all students learning in-person in the summer and fall will not have to have their temperatures checked anymore, but will have to wear a mask inside school buildings and be socially distanced 3 feet apart.

Durán said that’s how it will be unless Gov. Ralph Northam’s order changes.

“Per the order, APS must continue to require masks on school property inside school buildings for the remainder of this school year,” Durán said.

Visitors will be allowed but only after a screening, and they will have to wear masks as well.

Students who are exposed to the coronavirus in the summer or fall will need to quarantine for just eight days if they have a negative test on the fifth day. Currently, students have to quarantine for 14 days. Fully vaccinated students are exempt from quarantining.