MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington County school plans…

Arlington County school plans for fall, summer: Masks and 3 feet of distance

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 21, 2021, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The superintendent of Arlington County Schools gave an update on what summer and fall learning looks like for students during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

About 1,900 elementary school students will be attending the in-person and distance learning, five day-a-week summer school program from July 6 through July 30.

Secondary summer school planning is still underway but superintendent Francisco Durán announced that it will be offered to the following groups:

  • Seniors who need a core class to graduate
  • Ninth to 11th graders with a D or E in mathematics and/or an E in English
  • Eighth grade students who need a core class to be promoted to high school
  • Students with an IEP who qualify for ESY/Recovery Services or in a countywide special education program
  • English Learners levels 1 and 2 who “have not demonstrated predicted growth”

“Our middle and high school summer will run five days a week for five weeks, from July 6 to August 6 in person and also fully online,” Durán said.

Although it may change, right now all students learning in-person in the summer and fall will not have to have their temperatures checked anymore, but will have to wear a mask inside school buildings and be socially distanced 3 feet apart.

Durán said that’s how it will be unless Gov. Ralph Northam’s order changes.

“Per the order, APS must continue to require masks on school property inside school buildings for the remainder of this school year,” Durán said.

Visitors will be allowed but only after a screening, and they will have to wear masks as well.

Students who are exposed to the coronavirus in the summer or fall will need to quarantine for just eight days if they have a negative test on the fifth day. Currently, students have to quarantine for 14 days. Fully vaccinated students are exempt from quarantining.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

Air Force report shows high unmet demand for child care

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up