Police arrest man suspected in Arlington strangling attack

Police in Arlington, Virginia, have arrested a man they say attacked and strangled a woman on a walking path in the Colonial Village neighborhood last week.

Marquis Holmes, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested Wednesday evening after officers responded to the report of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of N. Pierce Street, which is about a 15-minute walk away from where the woman was attacked.

In a news release, police said they had already identified Holmes as a suspect in the attack.

Holmes has been charged with strangulation and abduction with intent to defile. He is being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. April 13.

The woman told police she was on a walking path in the 1800 block of N. Uhle Street when a man approached her from behind and put a rope or cord tightly around her neck. When she tried to loosen the rope, she fell to the ground and the man, who was over her, tried to strangle her with his bare hands, police said.

The man ran off when two witnesses came to help the woman. She was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.