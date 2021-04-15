CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man tried to strangle woman on walking path in Arlington neighborhood

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 15, 2021, 6:07 AM

A man tried to strangle a woman who was out for a walk, early Tuesday night,  in the residential Arlington County, Virginia, neighborhood of Colonial Village.

Arlington County Police say it was still light out, around 7 p.m., when the woman was on a walking path in the 1800 block of North Uhle Street, in the neighborhood of garden style condominiums.

According to police, the man “approached her from behind and tightly put a rope or cord around her neck.”

As the woman attempted to loosen the rope or cord, she fell to the ground. Police say the man, who was over her, tried to strangle her with his hands.

The attack stopped when two witnesses came to help, and the man left the area. Police searched, but didn’t find him.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is not seriously injured.

In a news release, police describe the suspect as in his late teens or early 20s, light-skinned Black man, about 5-foot-6 and thin. He was wearing frayed blue jeans, a black zip up jacket with red accents on the sleeves, a tan or beige shirt underneath, and a black baseball hat.

Police are asking neighbors to review their home surveillance systems, and let investigators know if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s homicide/robbery unit, at 703-228-4180 or at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can be relayed through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

