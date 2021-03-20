CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Board takes first…

Arlington Board takes first steps toward Crystal City to Reagan National Airport pedestrian bridge

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Arlington County Board has awarded a $4.23 million contract to an engineering firm to design and study the environmental impact of a pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City and Reagan National Airport.

While just 2,000 feet separate the core of Crystal City and the airport, it will take 3 to 4 years to complete the project including design, environmental impact and construction. (Courtesy Arlington County Government)

“It’s an exciting project … the connector will link Crystal City’s core and the airport, serving pedestrians, bicyclists and micromobility users of all ages and ability,” said Matt de Ferranti, chair of the Arlington County Board.

Microbility includes bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and e-bikes.

While just 2,000 feet separate the core of Crystal City and the airport, it will take 3 to 4 years to complete the project including design, environmental impact and construction.

The entire connector project is being funded by federal dollars, under the aegis of air quality improvement and traffic congestion reduction.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up