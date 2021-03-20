Arlington Board takes first steps toward Crystal City to Reagan National Airport pedestrian bridge

The Arlington County Board has awarded a $4.23 million contract to an engineering firm to design and study the environmental impact of a pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City and Reagan National Airport.

“It’s an exciting project … the connector will link Crystal City’s core and the airport, serving pedestrians, bicyclists and micromobility users of all ages and ability,” said Matt de Ferranti, chair of the Arlington County Board.

Microbility includes bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and e-bikes.

While just 2,000 feet separate the core of Crystal City and the airport, it will take 3 to 4 years to complete the project including design, environmental impact and construction.

The entire connector project is being funded by federal dollars, under the aegis of air quality improvement and traffic congestion reduction.