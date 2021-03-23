Arlington police find ‘bomb making materials’ during search

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, found something unexpected while serving a search warrant Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, found something unexpected while serving a search warrant Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they found bomb-making materials on the 1100 block of North Stuart Street.

Twice the bomb squad was called, as initially an all-clear was given before police found “an additional suspicious item.” The Arlington County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

A suspect is in custody and additional charges are being considered in light of the discoveries, police said.

North Stuart Street between 11th Street North and Washington Boulevard remained closed for several hours. The WTOP Traffic Center confirmed that North Stuart Street was reopened to traffic later in the evening.

UPDATE: Evidence of bomb making materials were recovered during the execution of the search warrant. The all clear has been given and there is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety. Police remain on scene investigating. Additional charges against the suspect are pending. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) March 24, 2021

Police also said the public can expect continued law enforcement presence in the area for the foreseeable future.

A map below shows where the search occurred.