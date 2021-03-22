Crime is down in Virginia’s Crystal City after police increased their resources and visibility in February, according to Arlington police.
That includes a drop to zero carjackings and thefts of idling vehicles. In addition, police said they’ve recovered six weapons, including five firearms and one pair of brass knuckles.
“The detail takes a two-pronged approach to reducing criminal activity in the area: education and enforcement,” police said in a statement.
“Officers conduct high-visibility enforcement patrols while engaging community members and business stakeholders about important crime and safety information.”
The good news comes after a spike in violent crime, including 18 carjackings in Arlington.
Police have suggested these tips for drivers in the area:
- Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking.
- Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas.
- Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle.
- Limit your use of devices that might distract you, such as cellphones and headphones.
- Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle.
Police say carjackers with a weapon will often approach drivers who are sitting in or leaving their cars and order them to give up their keys. Carjackers may approach drivers in a vehicle or by foot.
Arlington police ask you to call them at 703-558-2222 if you see any suspicious activity.
WTOP’s Hannah Parker contributed to this report.