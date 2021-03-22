CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Arlington police boast drop in Crystal City crime after resource boost

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 22, 2021, 2:25 PM

Crime is down in Virginia’s Crystal City after police increased their resources and visibility in February, according to Arlington police.

That includes a drop to zero carjackings and thefts of idling vehicles. In addition, police said they’ve recovered six weapons, including five firearms and one pair of brass knuckles.

“The detail takes a two-pronged approach to reducing criminal activity in the area: education and enforcement,” police said in a statement.

“Officers conduct high-visibility enforcement patrols while engaging community members and business stakeholders about important crime and safety information.”

The good news comes after a spike in violent crime, including 18 carjackings in Arlington.

Police have suggested these tips for drivers in the area:

  • Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking.
  • Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas.
  • Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle.
  • Limit your use of devices that might distract you, such as cellphones and headphones.
  • Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle.

Police say carjackers with a weapon will often approach drivers who are sitting in or leaving their cars and order them to give up their keys. Carjackers may approach drivers in a vehicle or by foot.

Arlington police ask you to call them at 703-558-2222 if you see any suspicious activity.

WTOP’s Hannah Parker contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

