Crime is down in Virginia's Crystal City after police increased their resources and visibility in February, according to Arlington police.

That includes a drop to zero carjackings and thefts of idling vehicles. In addition, police said they’ve recovered six weapons, including five firearms and one pair of brass knuckles.

“The detail takes a two-pronged approach to reducing criminal activity in the area: education and enforcement,” police said in a statement.

“Officers conduct high-visibility enforcement patrols while engaging community members and business stakeholders about important crime and safety information.”

The good news comes after a spike in violent crime, including 18 carjackings in Arlington.

Police have suggested these tips for drivers in the area:

Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking.

Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas.

Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle.

Limit your use of devices that might distract you, such as cellphones and headphones.

Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle.

Police say carjackers with a weapon will often approach drivers who are sitting in or leaving their cars and order them to give up their keys. Carjackers may approach drivers in a vehicle or by foot.

Arlington police ask you to call them at 703-558-2222 if you see any suspicious activity.

WTOP’s Hannah Parker contributed to this report.