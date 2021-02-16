CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
As carjackings continue, Arlington police increase resources, offer safety tips

Hannah Parker

February 16, 2021, 3:44 PM

There have been 18 carjackings in Arlington, Virginia, since January 2020, the police said in a statement Tuesday, and they’re offering tips on how to stay safe.

Arrests have been made in eight cases, the police said, including an incident Saturday in Crystal City, where three people, including a minor, were charged after a stolen Maryland vehicle was found in a parking lot. D.C. resident Jeremiah Diggs, 18, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two others were charged with drug offenses.

Police, along with regional law enforcement, are increasing resources in Crystal City and other neighboring areas, and they recommended that drivers:

  • Exit their vehicle and continue to their destination promptly after parking
  • Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas
  • Be aware of their surroundings when entering and exiting their vehicle
  • Limit their use of devices that may distract, such as cellphones and headphones
  • Don’t leave items unattended or visible in their vehicle

The police said carjackers will often approach drivers with a weapon who are sitting in or leaving their cars and order them to give up their keys. Carjackers may approach drivers in a vehicle or by foot.

The Arlington police ask the public to call them at 703-558-2222 if they see any suspicious activity.

The accused carjackers have either been arrested or are being held in a different jurisdiction, with an average of one to four suspects per reported incident.

