Arlington Co. welcomes elementary students back to the classroom

Glynis Kazanjian
and Melissa Howell

March 2, 2021, 1:24 PM

Students in Pre-K through second grade returned to Arlington County classrooms Tuesday, a step that Superintendent Francisco Duran says the school system is prepared to take on.

Roughly 75% of the student body took the in-person learning option, while 25% will continue to learn virtually.

Staff and students who return will complete a daily screening to ensure they’re able to participate each day, a step that Duran said is designed to increase transparency and help ease concerns about tracking COVID-19 cases and possible exposure.

The school district is working with health officials and has a protocol in place in the event a teacher or student tests positive, which includes alerting anyone who may have been exposed and investigating all incidents.

“We wanted to make sure that we had all the mitigation factors in place that are very necessary, and so we feel confident now that we’re able to do that,” Duran said.

He remains confident that in-person learning will benefit students, and said the school district will continue to support families.

“We have many students who are thriving virtually, but many who are not, so we’re excited to give them that support today,” he said.

Next week, third-, fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and ninth-grade students will return to the classroom.

Then the week of March 16, students in seventh, eighth and 10th through 12th grades will return.

