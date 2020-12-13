CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » Arlington, VA News » VIDEO: Rosslyn skyline changes…

VIDEO: Rosslyn skyline changes following hotel implosion

Matt Small

December 13, 2020, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday morning’s implosion of a former Holiday Inn building in Rosslyn, Virginia, appeared to happen without incident, making way for a new multiple-use development.

The 8 a.m. strategic explosion occurred in the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive, near Lee Highway.

The 18-story hotel had operated on the Virginia side of the Key Bridge since 1972, but closed earlier this year for a scheduled renovation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

VDOT officials encouraged people to watch the event online rather than in person, citing safety concerns and poor visibility from the ground.

Rosslyn Implosion Info from r/nova

The demolition caused a handful of road closures in the surrounding area this weekend. In Virginia, portions of U.S. Route 29 was closed at 6:30 a.m., as was the following nearby streets:

  • Eastbound Lee Highway, from North Quinn to North Lynn streets (estimated reopening is 6 p.m.).
  • Fort Myer Drive, from westbound Lee Highway to Wilson Boulevard (estimated reopening is 6 p.m.).
  • 19th Street North, from North Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive (estimated reopening is 6 p.m.).
  • North Nash Street, from Fort Myer Drive to Key Boulevard (estimated reopening is 6 p.m.).
  • North Nash Street, from Key Boulevard to westbound Lee Highway (estimated reopening is 6 p.m.).
  • North Moore Street, from 19th Street North to Lee Highway (estimated reopening is 6 p.m.).
  • Westbound Lee Highway, from North Lynn to North Oak streets (estimated reopening is 10 a.m.).
  • Fort Myer Drive, from GW Parkway to westbound Lee Highway (estimated reopening is 12 p.m.).
  • Key Boulevard from North Nash to North Oak streets (estimated reopening is 12 p.m.).
  • North Nash Street, from Key to Wilson boulevards (estimated reopening is 12 p.m.).
  • Colonial Terrace — residents only (estimated reopening is 10 a.m.).

In addition, Key Bridge traffic was diverted onto northbound GW Parkway (with an estimated reopening of 9 a.m.).

Interstate 66 between the U.S. 29 exits in Arlington was closed at 7:45 a.m. Sunday. Eastbound traffic on I-66 was detoured onto U.S. 29 at the Spout Run exit.

Exit 73 in Rosslyn was also closed.

Crews will need to assess the condition of the Rosslyn Tunnel before reopening I-66, and the length of the closure will depend on the result of the tunnel inspection, according to VDOT.

In D.C., outbound traffic on the Roosevelt Bridge was diverted and sent northbound on the George Washington Parkway and westbound on U.S. Route 50.

And northbound traffic on Virginia Route 110 is not be allowed to go beyond the exits for Memorial Drive and Arlington Memorial Bridge, officials said.

Officials encouraged drivers leaving the District to incorporate the newly rehabbed Memorial Bridge into their alternate routes this weekend.

A map of the area is below.

The implosion was approved last year when the Arlington County Board gave the Dittmar Company the go-ahead on their redevelopment project. The decades-old building will be replaced by a multiple-use development with two towers, a 25-story residential tower and a 38-story hotel tower.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell, Dave Dildine, Jack Pointer and Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up