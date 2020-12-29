CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | California virus deaths rocket higher | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Black photographer files complaint in Arlington after police question him

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 8:57 AM

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Black real estate photographer who was hired to take pictures of a home in Virginia has filed a complaint with police after officers questioned him and demanded his identification.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the incident occurred last week in the northern Virginia city of Arlington. Marlon Crutchfield said he was sitting in his car and waiting for his appointment near a U.S. Army base. Crutchfield said a white man asked what he was doing before Arlington police officers asked for his identification.

Arlington police said they responded a report of a suspicious person who was taking photos of a base entrance. Crutchfield said he never left his car or took any photos from his car.

