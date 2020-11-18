Police investigate attempted rape in Arlington

A man attempted to rape a woman walking her dog Tuesday night in the Radnor/Fort Myer Heights neighborhood, Arlington police said.

A man tried to rape a woman Tuesday night in the Radnor/Fort Myer Heights neighborhood, the Arlington County police said.

The assault occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on North Rolfe Street near 14th Street, Arlington police said.

Police said the woman first noticed a man following her as she walked her dog at North Rolfe Street and Arlington Boulevard.

The woman started to run, but the man chased her. The man caught up with the woman, pinned her down and tried to take off her pants, police said.

A witness then yelled at the man — who then froze, allowing the woman to escape.

Police arrived after the suspect fled the scene, and no arrests were made.

Investigators said the witness gave a very general description of the suspect.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with more information to call Detective J. McGrath at 703-228-4244, or call anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477.