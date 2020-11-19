Metro worker shot on I-395 in apparent road rage incident

State troopers received a call reporting shots fired in the northbound travel lanes of I-395 before South Glebe Road, near the Pentagon, around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Virginia police are investigating an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 395 in Arlington County where a driver shot at another car, wounding a Metro employee on his way to work late Wednesday.

State troopers received a call reporting shots fired on the northbound travel lanes of I-395 before South Glebe Road, near the Pentagon, at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives determined the Metro employee, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was fired on again near the South Joyce Street overpass by someone in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima with Texas plates.

In a statement, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the Metro worker was struck in his shoulder and called for help after stopping at the Federal Triangle Metro station in downtown D.C. Metro Transit police rendered aid, and he was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A news release from Virginia State Police initially described an exchange of gunfire between the two cars. A spokeswoman for the agency later said no firearm was recovered from inside the victim’s vehicle and that investigators are waiting for ballistic analysis collected from both scenes. She said the suspect’s Nissan had yet to be located.

Virginia State Police said there is no evidence of other vehicles being fired at or damaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact state troopers at 703-803-0026 or via email at questions@vsp.virignia.gov.