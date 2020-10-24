Juvenile shooter charged after Oct. 21 incident in Arlington

A juvenile suspect has been identified and charges have been filed in a shooting that took place in Arlington County on Oct. 21.

A juvenile suspect has been identified and charges have been filed in a shooting that took place in Arlington County on Oct. 21.

County police said in a news release that officers found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound in the Arlington Mill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Investigators discovered the shooting took place about 25 minutes before the victim called for help. The victim was engaged in a dispute with three other juveniles, during which one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

At the time, police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

On Saturday, the shooter was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Due to their ages, neither the shooter, nor the victim can be identified.