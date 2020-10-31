Arlington police celebrate Halloween with costumed car parade

Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., instead of traditional trunk-or-treat events in the neighborhoods, the Arlington County Police Department’s Community Outreach Teams are dressing up their cruisers in creative costumes for a vehicle parade.

Police in Arlington, Virginia will be celebrating Halloween a little differently on Saturday.

Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., instead of traditional trunk-or-treat events in the neighborhoods, the Arlington County Police Department’s Community Outreach Teams are dressing up their cruisers in creative costumes for a vehicle parade.

The police recommend masks and social distancing for those watching the parade.

Those viewing the parade should observe recommended physical distancing practices and wear a cloth face covering.

The parade will travel through Lyon Village, Bluemont/Westover, Buckingham, Arlington Mill/West end of Columbia Pike, Green Valley, Aurora Hills and Shirlington/Fairlington.

See a map of the parade route below, with written descriptions of the parade routes just below that: