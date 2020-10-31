Arlington police celebrate Halloween with costumed car parade

Police in Arlington, Virginia will be celebrating Halloween a little differently on Saturday.
Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., instead of traditional trunk-or-treat events in the neighborhoods, the Arlington County Police Department’s Community Outreach Teams are dressing up their cruisers in creative costumes for a vehicle parade.
The police recommend masks and social distancing for those watching the parade.
The parade will travel through Lyon Village, Bluemont/Westover, Buckingham, Arlington Mill/West end of Columbia Pike, Green Valley, Aurora Hills and Shirlington/Fairlington.
See a map of the parade route below, with written descriptions of the parade routes just below that:
- Lyon Village: The parade will begin at Key School (2300 Key Boulevard), continue down Key Boulevard to N. Highland Street, right on N. Highland Street, left on 19th Street N., left on N. Harvard Street, right on 17th Street N., left on N. Jackson Street, right on 13th Street N., and left on N. Johnson Street.
- Bluemont/Westover: The parade will begin at Lacey Woods Park (1200 N. George Mason Drive), continue left onto N. Frederick Street, right on 10th Street N., right on N. Harrison Street, left on 11th Road N., left on N. Jefferson Street, right on 11th Street N., right on N. Kennebec Street, take the roundabout left onto N. Kenilworth Street, and right on 11th Street N. toward Patrick Henry Drive.
- Buckingham: The parade will start at Barrett Elementary School (4401 N. Henderson Road), continue left on Henderson Road over N. George Mason Drive, right on N. Thomas Street, left on 4th Street N., right on the Glebe Road access road, right on 3rd Street N., around the cul-de-sac and back towards N. Glebe Road, right on the Glebe Road access road, continue towards N. Pershing Drive, right on N. Pershing Drive, Right on N. Thomas Street, left on 4th Street N., left on N. George Mason Drive, left on 2nd Road N., right on N. Thomas Street, right on Cathedral Lane/Arlington Boulevard access road, and right on N. George Mason Drive towards Carlin Springs Road.
- Arlington Mill: The parade will start at Greenbrier Baptist Church (5401 7th Road S.), continue on 7th Road S. until it turns into S. Dinwiddie Street, right on 8th Road S., left into the Fields of Arlington parking lot, drive around and exit back onto 8th Road S., left on S. Frederick Street, make a U-turn in the parking lot, left back onto 8th Road S., left on S. Greenbrier Street, right on Columbia Pike, right into the Serrano Apartments parking lot, taking the driveway back to 8th Road S.
- Green Valley: The parade will begin at Fort Barnard Park (2101 S. Pollard Street), continue on S. Pollard Street, left on 22nd Street S., right on S. Monroe Street, left on 24th Street S., left on S. Lowell Street, right on 22nd Street S., right on S. Kenmore Street, continue through the Drew School/Community Center parking lot, right on S. Kenmore Street, and left onto 24th Street S. towards S. Glebe Road.
- Aurora Hills: The parade will start at Our Lady of Lourdes Church (830 23rd Street S.), continue right on S. Grant Street, right on 24th Street S., left on S. Hayes Street, left on 25th Street S., right on S. Grant Street, and right on 26th Street S.
- Shirlington/Fairlington: The parade will start at the 7-11 (2815 S. Wakefield Street), continue on S. Wakefield Street, right on 28th Road S., left on S. Abingdon Street, right on 31st Street S., right on S. Buchanan Street, left on 30th Street S., take the roundabout to the right onto S. Columbus Street, right on 29th Street S., right on S. Abingdon Street, left on 31st Street S., left into the Park Shirlington Apartments complex, follow the parking lot onto 31st Street S., right on 31st Street S., left on S. Abingdon Street over I-395, continue on 34th Street S., left on S. Utah Street, right on 32nd Street S., right on S. Stafford Street, and left on 32nd Road S. towards Quaker Lane.