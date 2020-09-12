Arlington man charged with two counts of possessing child porn

An Arlington, Virginia man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, Arlington County Police said Saturday.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Luis Hernandez Orozco and charged him with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography after executing a search warrant at Orozco’s home and searching his digital devices.

Police said they found a “collection of child pornography” during the search.

An Arlington detective started investigating Orozco’s online activities after getting a tip from the Northern Virginia/D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about possible crimes involving child pornography.

Police continue to investigate Orozco’s online activities and he’s being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.