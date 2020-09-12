CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Arlington man charged with two counts of possessing child porn

Thomas Robertson

September 12, 2020, 9:05 PM

An Arlington, Virginia man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, Arlington County Police said.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Luis Hernandez Orozco and charged him with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography after executing a search warrant at Orozco’s home and searching his digital devices.

Police said they found a “collection of child pornography” during the search.

An Arlington detective started investigating Orozco’s online activities after getting a tip from the Northern Virginia/D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about possible crimes involving child pornography.

Police continue to investigate Orozco’s online activities and he’s being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

